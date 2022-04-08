Left Menu

Teacher arrested for thrashing Class 4 student in J&K's Rajouri

A teacher has been arrested for severely beating a Class 4 student of a government school in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday. Taking strict of the matter, Rajouri Additional Deputy Commissioner Sachin Dev Singh ordered suspension of the teacher.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 00:12 IST
Teacher arrested for thrashing Class 4 student in J&K's Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher has been arrested for severely beating a Class 4 student of a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday. The teacher, Nisar Ahmed, allegedly thrashed two girls in the school's classroom.

The incident had triggered anger and protests, prompting the administration to suspend him and order an inquiry, officials said.

The incident drew attention of the administration and police after it was highlighted on the social media.

The teacher was arrested on Thursday and the investigation is on, official sources said.

''Today an information through reliable source was received at Police Station Budhal that a girl of Draman, studying in 4th class in government middle school, was severely beaten by a teacher in the class room,'' a police officer had earlier said. Following the information, an FIR was lodged under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 352 (assault), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act, he had said. Taking strict of the matter, Rajouri Additional Deputy Commissioner Sachin Dev Singh ordered suspension of the teacher. The matter is under probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy on record; may be home to oldest stars in universe

Astronomers spot farthest galaxy on record; may be home to oldest stars in u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022