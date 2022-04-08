Germany to grant 2 bln eur for federal states to care for Ukraine refugees

The German government will give 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to the federal state to cover the cost of caring for and integrating Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"The agreement is a good basis for our country to stand together in the long term," Scholz said after a meeting with the premiers of Germany's 16 states. Germany has registered around 316,000 refugees from Ukraine, according to federal police. Berlin estimates that up to 60,000 of the refugees are currently residing in the German capital.

Berlin and the neighbouring state of Brandenburg have been calling for federal support to accommodate, care for and integrate Ukraine refugees. Thursday's announcement came as the European Union's ambassadors agreed a fifth sanctions package against Russia, including a ban on Russian coal deliveries and a closure of EU ports to Russian ships.

Scholz said the sanctions were a "big, decisive further step", adding that the sanctions showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was destroying the future of his own country with the invasion of Ukraine. ($1 = 0.9193 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)