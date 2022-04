Mexico electricity law could cause "endless litigation," U.S. ambassador says

The U.S. government is concerned that a Mexican electricity law could lead to "endless litigation, creating uncertainty and impeding investment," the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said in a statement on Thursday.

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled earlier in the day to uphold contentious changes to the law, originally passed in 2021, which would put more control into the hands of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)