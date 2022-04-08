Andhra Pradesh: Maoists kill militia member on suspicion of being police informer

Maoists killed a militia member on suspicion of being a police informer in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district after the latter surrendered, said a police official on Friday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Korra Laxman.

The incident was reported in the Bongajangi remote village of Peddabayalu Mandal in Alluri Seetha Rama Raju district, said the police. As per the police, Laxman was a Maoist sympathiser who worked with them but had quit the group and surrendered to the police. Maoists killed him on Wednesday post-midnight over the suspicion of him being a police informer.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Superintendent of police, Satish Kumar confirmed the incident and said, "The deceased was identified as Korra Laxman. The man who died was working for Maoists as a sympathiser who later came out and surrendered to the police. With the suspicion of passing information to the police, Maoists killed him." Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)