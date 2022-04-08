Left Menu

Sri Lanka industry says 2022 exports could tumble 20%-30% on economic crisis

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 08-04-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 11:07 IST
Sri Lanka industry says 2022 exports could tumble 20%-30% on economic crisis
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan leaders from garments, tea and other industries said on Friday the country's goods and services exports could plunge 20% to 30% this year due to high freight charges and power cuts, potentially worsening an economic crisis.

Various industry associations addressed a news conference to urge the government to quickly seek financial help from the International Monetary Fund.

