'Obscene' spa ad played on outlet's display board; manager says system hacked

A digital advertisement board of a grocery store was allegedly hacked after which "obscene" advertisements were flashed on it, prompting the store manager to lodge a police complaint here. The complaint by the executive of the store, located at Paschim Vihar here, comes hours after Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal shared a tweet showing its LED board running an objectionable video advertisement of a spa.

''Shameful! Sex racket in Delhi's spas has increased to such an extent that the business is being run indiscriminately. Spas are not at all scared by MCD and Delhi Police,'' she had tweeted in Hindi on Thursday. The store manager, for his part, informed in the police complaint that the LED board was hacked, after which the hacker may have run the spa advertisement. Clarifying this, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Outer) Sameer Sharma tweeted, "The premises shown in the video uploaded on Twitter is not a spa. It is a grocery store and no such activity takes place in it." A case under sections 292(2) (a) (selling obscene object), 292 (2) (d) (advertises obscene objects) and 294 (obscene acts) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Paschim Vihar West police station, the DCP said. Further investigation is underway, he said.

