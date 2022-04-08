Maha: Lawyers stage protest over ED action against Nagpur advocate in money laundering case

A group of lawyers on Friday staged a demonstration outside the district court in Maharashtra's Nagpur to protest the Enforcement Directorate's action against advocate Satish Uke who has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case. Uke and his brother Pradeep were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) last week following a raid at the advocate's residence in Parvati Nagar area of Nagpur.

A group of lawyers raised slogans outside the Gate No. 2, of Nyay Mandir Building, alleging that Uke's arrest is a move to suppress his voice against influential people in Nagpur.

A special PMLA court on Wednesday extended the Uke brothers' ED custody till April 11 for further probe in the matter.

The ED has said that the money laundering case against the brothers stems from two FIRs filed by the Nagpur police (Ajni police station) against the duo. Uke is known to file petitions in courts against senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over the last few years. Uke is also the lawyer for Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit in a civil court here against IPS officer and former state intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla and others for alleged illegal tapping of his phone.

