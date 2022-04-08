Japan recognises Covaxin to facilitate travel from April 10: Bharat Biotech
Japan has included Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines, a move aimed at facilitating travel between the two countries.
''The Government of Japan has included Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India to Japan starting April 10, 2022,'' Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.
Various countries including Australia, have recognised Covaxin for facilitating travel.
