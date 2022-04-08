U.N. plans aid convoys for rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk

The U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) plans aid convoys to the Ukrainian rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk next week as it seeks to shift aid as fighting moves east, a spokesperson told a press briefing on Friday. "We have in our planning convoys to go there I understand already next week. Whether that happens or not depends on the security situation," Jens Laerke said.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths visited Ukraine and Russia this week where he met with both parties and discussed arrangements for a possible humanitarian ceasefire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)