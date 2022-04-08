U.N. plans aid convoys for rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk
The U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) plans aid convoys to the Ukrainian rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk next week as it seeks to shift aid as fighting moves east, a spokesperson told a press briefing on Friday. "We have in our planning convoys to go there I understand already next week.
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths visited Ukraine and Russia this week where he met with both parties and discussed arrangements for a possible humanitarian ceasefire.
