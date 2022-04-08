Andhra temple official's body found on railway track, 'selfie' video alleges he was forced to resign

Left Menu

The former chairperson of Kuppam Gangamma Temple's governing body, who was found dead on the railway tracks at the Kuppam Railway Station here allegedly died by suicide, Andhra Pradesh police said on Friday.

The former chairperson of Kuppam Gangamma Temple's governing body, who was found dead on the railway tracks at the Kuppam Railway Station here allegedly died by suicide, Andhra Pradesh police said on Friday. According to police the man, identified as 55-year-old Parthasarthy died by suicide by jumping under a train at the Kuppam Railway station.

Parthasarathy filmed a selfie video before his death, in which he claimed that he was wrongfully removed as the chairman of the temple's governing body and blamed three journalists for his death, police said. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Gangaiah, Palamneru, "A person named Parthasarthy aged 55 years was Chairman at Gangamma Temple died by suicide on the railway tracks at Kuppam Railway station. The Railway Police has registered a case and an investigation is going on." "Yesterday another person was sworn in as chairman replacing Parthasarthy and it could be the reason for his suicide. The matter is under investigation and we need further clarity on it. We are investigating the selfie video he made," he added.

According to police, the former Kuppam Gangamma Temple chairman in his video stated that he had served as chairman for two years but couldn't do anything for the temple due to the pandemic, the police stated. There was one more month for the completion of deceased's tenure, but authorities elected another chairman, police said. (ANI)

