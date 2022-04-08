Left Menu

Brussels says oligarchs' assets worth almost 30 bln euros frozen in EU

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:50 IST
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay
The European Commission said on Friday that European Union governments had frozen about 30 billion euros ($32.6 billion) of assets linked to oligarchs and other people sanctioned by the EU since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The Commission said that states had informed the EU executive that 29.5 billion euros of assets had been frozen, including boats, helicopters, real estate, and artworks.

Additionally, about 196 billion euros of transactions have been blocked, the Commission said. It said only about half of the 27 EU countries have so far reported measures they have taken to freeze assets. ($1 = 0.9203 euros)

