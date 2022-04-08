Left Menu

UK health club evacuated due to high levels of chemical fumes

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:57 IST
  • United Kingdom

British firefighters were called to a health club in London's Canary Wharf financial district after a mix of chemicals caused high levels of fumes and vapours, with 900 people being evacuated.

"Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings," Station Commander Dave Hill said. "Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

