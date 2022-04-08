Ajmer man stalks ex 'friend' all the way to Delhi, arrested

A 21-year-old Ajmer man travelled all the way to Delhi taking leave from his office to allegedly stalk his former friend, police said on Friday. The accused, a government employee and presently posted in Ajmer, was arrested on Thursday, they said. According to police, a 20-year-old Delhi University student had lodged a complaint alleging that an unknown man has been stalking and harassing her on social media platforms using anonymous identities. Following the complaint, police sought details from social media platforms to establish the identity of the alleged stalker, they said. The woman meanwhile told police that she suspected the man could be her former friend from Ajmer.

The lead was followed up with technical analysis and the Ajmer man was found to be the alleged stalker, a senior police officer said. Police nabbed the accused on Thursday, when the woman called them up and told them that the suspect was following her outside her college, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Police examined his mobile phone and found that he was the same person who had been stalking the complainant online through various social media platforms and messaging applications, the DCP said. During interrogation, it was revealed that he and the complainant were residents of the same locality in Ajmer. He had met the complainant through social media around five years ago and the two had struck a friendship, police said. After some time, the complainant broke off with the man, but he kept stalking her, they said. In January, while still in Ajmer, the complainant had even called the women helpline of Jaipur to file a complaint against him. The accused apologised to her and the woman didn't press charges, police said. However, after a while, he again started contacting her through anonymous mobile numbers, police said. On Thursday, he came to Delhi from Ajmer and tracked the college of the complainant. He posted himself outside her college at 8 am, and when she came out at 11 am, he began following her, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)