French envoy meets Puducherry CM
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, on a visit to Puducherry, met Chief Minister N Rangasamy here on Friday.
French Consul General for Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barre and Agriculture Minister of Puducherry C Djeacoumar were among those present during the meeting.
A press release from the Chief Minister's office said the envoy and the Chief Minister discussed about strengthening ties between Puducherry, a former French colony, and France; promoting urban development, tourism and protection of heritage.
Earlier, the Ambassador visited the Alliance Francaise and held talks with its officials. Lenain was here to participate in the ongoing cultural events, said sources.
