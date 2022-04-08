Left Menu

Rajasthan: College girl poisoned for refusing sex

According to the complaint lodged by the victims father at Halena Police Station, five classmates of her daughter, who was studying in a private college in Bharatpur, were forcing her to have sex with them, and when she refused they poisoned her.A case was lodged on Wednesday under section 306 abetment of suicide, 328 causing hurt by means of poison, and 341 punishment of wrongful restraint of the Indian Penal Code, SHO Halena Vijay Singh said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:06 IST
Rajasthan: College girl poisoned for refusing sex
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old girl in Bharatpur was allegedly poisoned by a group of men for refusing to have sex with them, police said on Friday.

The matter is being investigated and no arrest has been made in the case, they said. According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father at Halena Police Station, five classmates of her daughter, who was studying in a private college in Bharatpur, were forcing her to have sex with them, and when she refused they poisoned her.

A case was lodged on Wednesday under section 306 (abetment of suicide), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), and 341 (punishment of wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, SHO Halena Vijay Singh said. Viscera samples of the deceased have been sent to forensic science laboratory for examination and an investigation has been taken up, he said. The victim's father in his complaint alleged that on Tuesday, his daughter, who lives with her grandparents in Halena town, had called her mother and told her that some students of her college had been forcing her to have physical relationship with them.

They also used to pass derogatory remarks against her, said her father. On Wednesday around 3 pm, the students followed her when she was returning home, and forcefully made her drink some liquid, said police.

When she reached home, she started vomiting. The woman was rushed to a hospital in a poor state, and died during treatment there, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022