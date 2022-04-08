UK promises further $130 mln of military equipment for Ukraine
Britain will send Ukraine a further 100 million pounds ($130 million) of military support to Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"The UK will send a further 100 million pounds' worth of high-grade military equipment to Ukraine's armed forces, including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles ... another 800 anti-tank missiles and precision munitions capable of lingering in the sky until directed to their target," Johnson said.
Britain will also provide more helmets, night-vision equipment and body armour, Johnson added at the news conference. ($1 = 0.7691 pounds)
