Rly engineer claims 4 people abducted him, sought Rs 10 lakh; probe underway, say cops

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:33 IST
Rly engineer claims 4 people abducted him, sought Rs 10 lakh; probe underway, say cops
A Central Railway engineer has claimed he was kidnapped by four persons who demanded Rs 10 lakh before leaving him near Thakurli station in Thane district, police said on Friday.

A case was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of junior engineer Mohit Kallu Singh (26), a Dombivali railway police station official said.

''Singh has said he was abducted from the yard at Thakurli station on April 5 and they had sought Rs 10 lakh from his wife. He claims they left him near Thakurli station at around 1:45am on April 6. A probe is underway and no arrest has been made as yet,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

