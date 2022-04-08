Left Menu

Pakistan PM Khan says he accepts court verdict that ordered vote to oust him

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Prime Minister Imram Khan said on Friday he accepted a verdict from the country's Supreme Court, that ordered parliament proceed with a no-confidence vote against him.

Khan said in an address to the nation he was disappointed but ultimately accepted the decision of the court, after he blocked the vote and dissolved parliament last week.

The court ruled that unconstitutional on Thursday, ordering parliament to reconvene on Saturday.

