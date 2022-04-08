Left Menu

Tennis-Becker found guilty of four charges in bankruptcy trial

German tennis great Boris Becker was on Friday found guilty of four charges, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets, under the Insolvency Act 1986 following his bankruptcy trial in London. The 54-year-old six-times Grand Slam champion, who was on trial at Southwark Crown Court, was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017.

The 54-year-old six-times Grand Slam champion, who was on trial at Southwark Crown Court, was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017. Becker, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times, had denied the charges, including nine counts of not handing over trophies and awards and seven of concealing property valued at more than 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million).

Becker was made bankrupt on June 21, 2017, at the London High Court in connection with a debt to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co. Under the terms of the bankruptcy order, he was bound to provide full disclosure of assets.

The charges Becker was convicted https://www.gov.uk/government/news/boris-becker-convicted-of-bankruptcy-offences on included removing property totalling close to 427,000 euros from his bankruptcy estate, failing to disclose ownership of a property in Leiman in Germany, concealing a loan of 825,000 euros from the Bank of Alpinum of Lichtenstein and ownership of 75,000 shares in Breaking Data Corp. "Today's verdict confirms that Boris Becker failed to comply with his legal obligation to declare significant assets in his bankruptcy," Dean Beale, Chief Executive of the Insolvency Service, said in a statement.

"This conviction serves as a clear warning to those who think they can hide their assets and get away with it. You will be found out and prosecuted." Last month, the court had heard that Becker "acted dishonestly" by failing to hand over assets including his Wimbledon singles trophies before and after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker will appear for sentencing on April 29. ($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

