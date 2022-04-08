Cheers for Jackson as Biden declares 'moment of real change'
- Country:
- United States
Tearfully embracing a history-making moment for the nation, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court showed the progress of America, declaring, ?We've made it — all of us.'' Jackson delivered emotional remarks on the sunny White House South Lawn a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying, it was a moment the entire country could be proud of.
“We have come a long way toward perfecting our union,'' she said. ''In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.” She added: ''It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we've made it. We've made it, all of us.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court justice Thomas's wife urged Trump White House to overturn 2020 election -report
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing is a flashback to how race and crime featured during Thurgood Marshall’s 1967 hearings
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas is discharged from hospital -Supreme Court
Key Democratic senator Manchin to vote for Supreme Court nominee Jackson
US Domestic News Roundup: Supreme Court Justice Thomas's wife urged Trump White House to overturn 2020 election -report; U.S. Congressman Fortenberry found guilty of lying to FBI about funds and more