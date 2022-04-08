Allegations of foul play in Bengal tourist’s death in Puri

The death of a tourist from West Bengal who fell off the third floor of a hotel at the sea beach in Odisha’s Puri, has sparked allegations of foul play and created a sensation in this pilgrimage town. The deceased has been identified as Chayan Sarkar alias Prem, from North-24 Parganas in West Bengal. He allegedly fell from the third floor of a hotel balcony on Thursday and was rushed to the Puri district headquarters hospital from where he was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The tourist died at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, police said. Chayan along with five friends had checked into the hotel on April 6 and stayed in room No. 404.

His parents, who have reached Puri, have alleged that he was murdered and lodged a case at the Sea Beach Police Station. The victim's father Sanjib Sarkar in his FIR alleged that his son was killed. The father alleged that his son’s friends had killed him in a planned manner and therefore brought him to Puri to execute the crime.

Puri Additional SP Mihir Pandda said the police have registered a case based on allegations by the victim’s father. He said a forensic team has been engaged in the investigation. PTI COR AAM JRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)