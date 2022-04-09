Fire in Delhi's Azad market area; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out in three buildings in Delhi's Azad market area on Saturday morning, officials said.

One of the buildings has collapsed, they added.

According to the fire officials, after information regarding the blaze came in, 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control around 7.30 am.

The fire department said no injuries have been reported.

