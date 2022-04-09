Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey appointed as Army War College commandant

Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey has been appointed as the next Commandant of the Army War College in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, and will take over in June. Lt Gen Pandey is presently commanding the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps.

He is credited for carrying out extensive counter-terrorist operations in the Kashmir valley and reaching out to the local populace to maintain peace. Prior to his appointment as the Chinar Corps Commander in March 2021, he served as the Director-General Territorial Army of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Pandey has been appointed to the Army War College keeping in view his combat experience. He would be in charge of training youngsters for fighting the wars of the future. He would succeed Lt Gen VS Srinivasan who is the present Commandant of the Army War College in Mhow.

The Army War College, Mhow (A.W.C.) is a defence service training and research institution of the Indian Army, which develops and evaluates concepts and doctrines for tactics and logistics for the army. The college trains officers of the Indian Army, as well as paramilitary forces. (ANI)

