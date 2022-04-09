Iranian boat seized, brought to Chennai for probe
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
An Iranian boat was ''taken charge'' by the Indian Coast Guard in Indian seas and brought here for further investigation, official sources said on Saturday.
Without divulging details, the sources said the Coast Guard took ''charge'' of the boat on suspicion and brought it to the harbour here.
Further investigation was on and more central and state agencies were likely to join the probe, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coast Guard
- Iranian
- Indian Coast Guard
- Indian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippine coast guard: Chinese maneuvers endangered ships
Coast Guard apprehends Sri Lankan fishing boat for fishing in Indian waters
Boost to maritime security as Coast Guard gets 2 Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters
Indian Coast Guard responds to medical emergency on-board fishing boat 50 nautical miles off Gujarat coast
Coast Guard operations get boost with new interceptor boat based at Karaikal