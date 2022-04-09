Left Menu

Iranian boat seized, brought to Chennai for probe

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 13:25 IST
Iranian boat seized, brought to Chennai for probe
  • Country:
  • India

An Iranian boat was ''taken charge'' by the Indian Coast Guard in Indian seas and brought here for further investigation, official sources said on Saturday.

Without divulging details, the sources said the Coast Guard took ''charge'' of the boat on suspicion and brought it to the harbour here.

Further investigation was on and more central and state agencies were likely to join the probe, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022