Maha: IMFL worth RS 18 lakh seized in Bhiwandi; one held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-04-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 13:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Central Excise department seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 18 lakh from a tempo on Bhiwandi-Gujarat Highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, and arrested one person, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the flying squad of the Central Excise department intercepted a tempo on Bhiwandi Chinchoti road on the highway on Thursday evening, inspector Nanadkumar More said.

The officials seized liquor stock worth Rs 18 lakh, which was concealed in boxes of detergent, he said.

The tempo was also loaded with 60 drums of other detergent liquids, chemicals, and Araldite, the official said, adding that tempo driver Sandeep Pandit (37) has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

