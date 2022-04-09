Left Menu

Maha: Woman held for practising medicine without valid licence in Vasai

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-04-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 14:07 IST
Maha: Woman held for practising medicine without valid licence in Vasai
A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly practising medicine without any valid licence and certificate at a clinic in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the MBVV police raided a clinic in Vasai on Thursday and arrested Subhangi Ganesh Vangari, who was practising medicine along with her husband Dr Ganesh R Vangari, who possessed a valid licence and permits, an official said.

Based on a complaint by the medical officer of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), the police registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and under the Maharashtra Medical Practise Rules, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

