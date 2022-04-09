Italy intends to re-open embassy in Kyiv immediately after Easter - minister
Italy intends to re-open its embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv immediately after Easter, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday.
"We were the last to leave Kyiv and we will be among the first to go back," Di Maio said after a meeting at the Foreign Ministry to discuss the war in Ukraine.
"At the same time, we must intensify diplomatic pressure to bring (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to the talks table and reach a ceasefire."
