Pak PM lauds India's independent foreign policy, Congress leader says its foundation laid by India's first PM

Congress leader PL Puniya said the nation's independent foreign policy is the achievement of the foundation laid by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, 70 years ago.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 15:56 IST
Congress leader PL Puniya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader PL Puniya said the nation's independent foreign policy is the achievement of the foundation laid by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, 70 years ago. The Congress leader said, "The foundation stone of India's strength and foreign policy, which the whole world, including Imran Khan, admires was laid by the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."

Puniya said, "Governments in India kept coming and going but India's foreign policy remained independent, which is being praised all over the world." Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday lauded India during his address to the nation on the eve of a controversial no-confidence motion and said, "Indians are a 'khuddar quam' (self-respecting people). No superpower can dictate terms to India."

The Pakistan PM said this in regard to India's independent foreign policy. (ANI)

