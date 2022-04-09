Rajasthan: Guidelines on rallies, DJ system issues after Karauli violence

In the wake of Karauli violence, Rajasthan home department has issued guidelines asking organiser to furnish details of the contents that will be played on DJs, loud speakers in processions and rallies.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that raising provoking slogans in the name of religion in rallies and playing DJs loudly are illegal.

Several shops were burnt and many people were injured in arson and stone-pelting in Karauli city during a confrontation between two communities on April 2. The city was put under the curfew following the clash, which will be in effect till April 10, with some relaxation in later days.

As per the guidelines issued on Friday, organisers will have to submit an affidavit and a letter asking permission for procession rallies, or public programmes to sub-division officers and additional district magistrates. The officials are mandated to then verify the submitted documents through the local station house officer (SHO). The guideline also directs strict compliance with sound pollution rules.

The organisers will have to provide the registration number of the organisation, contact numbers, and the route of the procession. They will have to inform whether a DJ system will be used, and if yes, then the details of the content that will be played on it. Police in their checklists will also verify if they have examined the DJ's contents or not.

On Friday, state police chief M L Lather had said that in the Karauli arson and violence incident, provoking slogans were raised in a minority-dominated area by those taking part in the rally. A car moving ahead of the rally had a DJ system which was playing songs of Hindu organisations.

