Left Menu

Civic volunteer, friend brutally murdered over financial dispute in Bengal

PTI | Canning | Updated: 09-04-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 17:42 IST
Civic volunteer, friend brutally murdered over financial dispute in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

A civic volunteer and his friend's throats were slit and both shot dead over a financial dispute in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, triggering a protest in which a vehicle was set on fire, police said.

The incident took place in Amratala village in Usthi police station area, when the accused called them to his factory on the pretext of paying their money back and murdered them, an officer said.

''The accused slit their throats and stabbed the duo. To be doubly sure that the two are dead, he also fired bullets at them,'' he said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, he said.

Angry locals set a vehicle on fire and a large police contingent has been deployed at the spot to control the situation, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022