Civic volunteer, friend brutally murdered over financial dispute in Bengal

A civic volunteer and his friend's throats were slit and both shot dead over a financial dispute in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, triggering a protest in which a vehicle was set on fire, police said.

The incident took place in Amratala village in Usthi police station area, when the accused called them to his factory on the pretext of paying their money back and murdered them, an officer said.

''The accused slit their throats and stabbed the duo. To be doubly sure that the two are dead, he also fired bullets at them,'' he said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, he said.

Angry locals set a vehicle on fire and a large police contingent has been deployed at the spot to control the situation, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)