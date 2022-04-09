Left Menu

MP: Man arrested for thrashing cop on road after accident

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 17:58 IST
MP: Man arrested for thrashing cop on road after accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly snatching the baton of a police constable and assaulting him following a minor accident on the road.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the accused brutally hitting the constable -- who was in uniform -- with the baton and the latter trying to run to save himself.

Dinesh Prajapati (25), who was riding a motorbike, collided with constable Jaiprakash Jaiswal's motorbike under the limits of Aerodrome police station on Friday afternoon, said Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Singh Bhadauria.

''Prajapati snatched away the constable's baton and attacked him when the latter asked him to ride carefully," the official said.

Constable Jaiswal suffered serious injuries on the head in the attack, the DCP added.

On the basis of the video of the incident, Prajapati was arrested under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022