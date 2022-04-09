MP: Man arrested for thrashing cop on road after accident

A 25-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly snatching the baton of a police constable and assaulting him following a minor accident on the road.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the accused brutally hitting the constable -- who was in uniform -- with the baton and the latter trying to run to save himself.

Dinesh Prajapati (25), who was riding a motorbike, collided with constable Jaiprakash Jaiswal's motorbike under the limits of Aerodrome police station on Friday afternoon, said Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Singh Bhadauria.

''Prajapati snatched away the constable's baton and attacked him when the latter asked him to ride carefully," the official said.

Constable Jaiswal suffered serious injuries on the head in the attack, the DCP added.

On the basis of the video of the incident, Prajapati was arrested under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)