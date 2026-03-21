Wealth Snapshot: Inside DMK Leader R Siva's Rs 24.91 Crore Asset Portfolio

In a recent disclosure, veteran DMK leader R Siva revealed his and his family's substantial asset holdings, totaling Rs 24.91 crore. The affidavit, filed with the Election Commission ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections, highlights the financial standing of the Leader of the Opposition.

R Siva owns Rs 2.01 crore in movable assets, while his wife, S Nirmala, and daughter, S Santhoshi, possess properties worth several crores. The family's portfolio includes multiple vehicles, gold, silver, and a range of real estate assets valued at Rs 18.06 crore. Despite their impressive assets, the couple is in debt to the tune of Rs 6.83 crore.

With declared annual earnings of Rs 10.37 lakh and Rs 66.27 lakh for Siva and his wife respectively, this financial snapshot provides insight into the economic stature of these prominent political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)