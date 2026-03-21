Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Temporarily Suspended Amid Chaitra Navratri Rush
The Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage was halted due to overwhelming crowds. With Chaitra Navratri underway, 39,000 pilgrims visited the shrine. Authorities suspended the yatra temporarily to manage the rush, resuming registration early the next day. Enhanced security and arrangements ensure a safe and spiritually enriching journey for pilgrims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Heavy footfall at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine prompted suspension of the pilgrimage on Saturday, amid the fervor of Chaitra Navratri.
Officials noted a record 39,000 devotees offered prayers, marking a significant influx during the nine-day festival which ends March 27.
Security and pilgrim-centric facilities are heightened to ensure a safe, smooth visit once registration resumes.