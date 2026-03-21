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SSB Chief Sanjay Singhal Leads Assam Election Security Readiness

Sashastra Seema Bal Director General Sanjay Singhal reviewed security plans for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam. He interacted with local police and Bhutanese officials, focusing on maintaining peace and order. Singhal stressed the importance of technology in monitoring and addressed personnel on operational readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:20 IST
SSB Chief Sanjay Singhal Leads Assam Election Security Readiness
Sashastra Seema Bal
  • Country:
  • India

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General, Sanjay Singhal, conducted a comprehensive review of election security preparations in Assam on Saturday. His visit aimed to ensure peaceful and fair assembly elections in the region.

Singhal, upon his arrival at Guwahati airport, was welcomed by Sudhir Verma, Inspector General of the Guwahati Frontier. He subsequently conducted meetings with SSB officers at the Sector Headquarters in Rangia, where he provided essential directives for maintaining order during the elections.

During his tour, Singhal engaged with district police superintendents and inspected the Darranga–Samdrup Jongkhar trade transit route, emphasizing the integration of modern technology for effective oversight. He addressed SSB personnel at a Sainik Sammelan, motivating them to uphold high standards of health and preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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