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Eid Festivities Halted by Mourning for Khamenei's Heritage in Kintur

In Kintur village, North India, the Shia community refrained from celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr to mourn Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following his death in US-Israeli airstrikes. The village, historically linked to Khamenei and Khomeini, held protests against the attacks, highlighting emotional ties to the Iranian leaders' lineage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:18 IST
Eid Festivities Halted by Mourning for Khamenei's Heritage in Kintur
Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

In the village of Kintur, nestled in North India, the mood was somber as Shia community members abstained from celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr. This decision came in response to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in airstrikes carried out by the US and Israel on March 1.

The village, steeped in historical ties with Khamenei and his mentor Ayatollah Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini, expressed its grief with a peaceful protest, condemning the military actions as unjust. The sentiment was palpable, with normal festivities curtailed in favor of prayer gatherings and slogan-raising against Israel.

Local identity was deeply entwined with these Iranian leaders, as Kintur is believed to be the origin of Khomeini's ancestors. This ancestral link has fueled an emotional connection, resonating with the community's cultural and historical perspectives. The event underscored the enduring legacy of these figures in both Iranian and local heritage.

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