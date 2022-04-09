Coast Guard gets new jetty at Haldia
The director general of Indian Coast Guard VS Pathania on Saturday inaugurated a jetty at the Haldia dock complex in West Bengal, an official said here.
A pollution response building and a residential area were also inaugurated by him, the Coast Guard official said.
DG Pathania inaugurated the jetty at Haldia, the base of the Coast Guard ships for securing and monitoring the coastal waters in the region, he said.
Pathania also interacted with Coast Guard personnel and discussed future plans for the maritime force.
