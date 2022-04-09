Left Menu

Coast Guard gets new jetty at Haldia

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:01 IST
The director general of Indian Coast Guard VS Pathania on Saturday inaugurated a jetty at the Haldia dock complex in West Bengal, an official said here.

A pollution response building and a residential area were also inaugurated by him, the Coast Guard official said.

DG Pathania inaugurated the jetty at Haldia, the base of the Coast Guard ships for securing and monitoring the coastal waters in the region, he said.

Pathania also interacted with Coast Guard personnel and discussed future plans for the maritime force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

