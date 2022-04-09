IMF says 'very concerned' about Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday it was "very concerned" about Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis and that it had started technical-level engagement with finance ministry and central bank officials for a loan programme.

"We commit to assisting Sri Lanka consistent with our policies, and will engage in discussions on a possible programme with senior policymakers in the coming days and weeks," IMF's Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Masahiro Nozaki, told Reuters in a statement.

"We are monitoring the political and economic developments very closely," Nozaki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)