Syria's air defences confront 'Israeli aggression' - state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-04-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 22:00 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported.
"At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said citing a military source.
