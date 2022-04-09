Left Menu

Ukraine exchanges prisoners with Russia, 12 soldiers coming home - official

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 23:03 IST
Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia on Saturday, the third such swap since the start of the war, and 12 soldiers are coming home, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an online post.

Vereshchuk also said that as part of the deal, 14 civilians were returning to Ukraine. She did not say how many Russians had been released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

