Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid

Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered fresh financial and military support during a surprise visit. At a meeting in Kyiv, Johnson told Zelenskiy that Britain would provide armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, along with additional support for World Bank loans.

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg - The Telegraph

NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. NATO was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.

Explainer-What political upheaval in Pakistan means for rest of the world

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote in parliament in the early hours of Sunday after three years and seven months in power. A new government will be formed most likely under opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, after parliament reconvenes on Monday to vote for a new prime minister.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in parliament

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday when he lost a vote of confidence in parliament, after being deserted by coalition partners who blame him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises. The result of the vote, which was the culmination of a 13-hour session that included repeated delays, was announced just before 0100 (2000 GMT on Saturday) by the presiding speaker of parliament's lower house, Ayaz Sadiq.

Sharif, frontrunner as next Pakistani PM, seen as 'can-do' administrator

Shehbaz Sharif, the person most likely to be Pakistan's next prime minister, is little known outside his home country but has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than as a politician. The younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, led a successful bid by the opposition in parliament to topple Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote early on Sunday that Khan's supporters tried for hours to block.

Mexico says it does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that Mexico does not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a video message released to coincide with a global event in support of Ukrainian victims of the conflict. "We do not accept Russia's invasion of Ukraine, because we have suffered from invasions," said Lopez Obrador, referencing the Spanish, French, and American invasions of the Latin American nation.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank clash

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank on Saturday during a raid in the hometown of a gunman who had carried out a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli and Palestinian sources said. Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in the run-up to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with both sides warning against escalation. Deadly incidents have since surged.

Factbox-No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure

No prime minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan's 75-year history - a trend extended with the ouster of Imran Khan, who lost a no-confidence vote on Sunday. Up until that point, Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history, has had a total of 29 prime ministers since 1947 - one of whom took on the role twice in one year.

Eastern Libyan military commanders urge closure of road to west

Military commanders in eastern Libya said on Saturday they had suspended participation in a U.N.-backed joint military council, accusing the Tripoli-based government of failing to hand power to a new cabinet and calling for the road west to be closed. Libya has had rival governments since last month when the eastern-based parliament appointed Fathi Bashagha to replace the Tripoli-based prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, creating a new standoff between administrations in the east and west.

Italy's Berlusconi 'deeply disappointed and saddened' by Putin

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Saturday he was deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The tycoon, who for years enjoyed a close friendship with the Russian leader, said Putin had to take full responsibility in the eyes of the world over the invasion of Ukraine.

