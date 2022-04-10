Left Menu

Shelling hits school apartment building in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-04-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 11:00 IST
Representative Image
A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled early on Sunday in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the besieged Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the governor said. "Fortunately, no casualties," Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

