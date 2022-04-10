As Madhavpur Mela begins today, PM Modi recalls his mention of the fair in last month's episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

As the Madhavpur Mela commenced in the village of Madhavpur near the sea in Gujarat's Porbandar today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled his 'Mann Ki Baat' address wherein he termed the fair a unique celebration of India's cultural diversity and vibrancy and explained that it is an amalgamation of cultures of the eastern and western parts of the country. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared the video and said, "As the Madhavpur Mela commences, sharing what I said during last month's Mann Ki Baat about this unique celebration of India's cultural diversity and vibrancy."

In last month's episode of the monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister stated that the 'Madhavpur Mela' is an amalgamation of cultures of the eastern and western parts of the country, calling the fair an example of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. The week-long 'Madhavpur Mela' is held in the village of Madhavpur near the sea at Porbandar in Gujarat.

He said that the fair "connects people with the eastern parts of India." The Prime Minister said that Lord Krishna was married to Rukmani, a princess from the North East.

"This marriage took place in Madhavpur, Porbandar and as a symbol of this marriage, even today Madhavpur fair is held there. This deep relationship between the East and West is our heritage. With the passage of time with the efforts of the people, new aspects are now being added to the Madhavpur fair," he said. The Prime Minister said that in local parlance, the bride's side is called Gharati and now many Gharaatis from the North East have started coming to this fair.PM Modi also said that the beauty of the fair increases manifold when artisans associated with handicrafts arrive for the fair.

"For a week, the Madhavpur fair with the amalgamation of cultures of the East and West of India creates a very beautiful example of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. I request you to read and know more about this fair as well," the Prime Minister said. During his visit to Gujarat, President Ram Nath Kovind will be integrating the Madhavpur Ghed Fair-2022 at Madhavpur in Porbandar today. (ANI)

