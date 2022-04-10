CID to probe alleged fraud in recruitment of sub-inspectors, says Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday said that a proper CID team has been constituted to investigate the alleged fraud in the recruitment process for the position of sub-inspector. According to the home minister, an exam has been conducted for the recruitment process of 545 sub-inspectors.

"We have got some information from the public regarding the fraud in the recruitment process. We have appointed a CID team to look into the investigation of the matter," said Jnanendra in a statement. "An FIR has been registered in Kalburgi Chowk police station. As per the evidence, one person has been taken into custody," he added.

The home minister said that the accused has been identified as Veeresh and has been taken into custody. He was also a candidate in the recruitment process. Allegedly, he scored 100 marks in the exam after attempting questions for 21 marks. "We will be investigating the OMR sheet of the candidate and strict action will be taken against those who try to take the law into their hands," said the home minister.

The home minister further criticised former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for calling him incompetent. "I don't need a certificate from Siddaramaiah. How many deaths, and murders took place in his regime we know. They have taken back cases registered against PFI, and SDPI. So, we are well aware of his activities," added the home minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)