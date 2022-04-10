Left Menu

Illegal structure demolished in J-K’s Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:22 IST
Authorities on Sunday demolished an illegally constructed structure raised at a village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

The demolition drive at Nai Dangri village on Bhaderwah road was carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Doda Vikas Sharma, he said.

The spokesman said a team of officials of the revenue department headed by naib tehsildar, Pranoo, Mohd Aasim conducted the drive.

A police team was also deployed at the site to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

He said the land grabber had raised the temporary structure during night time on the state land.

The spokesman warned that strict action will continue and no one will be spared for encroaching state land.

