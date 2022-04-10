Left Menu

Karauli violence: Sec 144 CrPC imposed in 17 districts of Rajasthan to maintain law and order

A total of 17 districts in Rajasthan have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for approximately a month in a bid to maintain law and order situation in their respective districts after violence broke out recently during a religious procession in Karauli district.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 10-04-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 22:08 IST
Karauli violence: Sec 144 CrPC imposed in 17 districts of Rajasthan to maintain law and order
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 17 districts in Rajasthan have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for approximately a month in a bid to maintain law and order situation in their respective districts after violence broke out recently during a religious procession in Karauli district. The restrictions have been imposed in Dholpur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jaipur Rural, among others for a month from April 8.

The decision was taken a day after the Home Department issued guidelines for organizing various events during different festivals. As per the guidelines, the organizers will have to submit an affidavit and request letter for processions, rallies and use of the DJ system, including the details of the content to be played through the DJ system. The organizers of the procession rallies will also have to submit the letter to the concerned department. The new guidelines also directed strict compliance with noise pollution rules. In the application form, the organizers will have to mention the organization's registration number, contact number and the route of the procession.

Violence broke out in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 after a stone-pelting incident at a religious procession. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days. "So far 23 miscreants have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident that happened during the bike rally being taken out on April 2 on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Karauli," Director General of Police M L Lather said at a press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022