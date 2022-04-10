Karauli violence: Sec 144 CrPC imposed in 17 districts of Rajasthan to maintain law and order

A total of 17 districts in Rajasthan have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for approximately a month in a bid to maintain law and order situation in their respective districts after violence broke out recently during a religious procession in Karauli district. The restrictions have been imposed in Dholpur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jaipur Rural, among others for a month from April 8.

The decision was taken a day after the Home Department issued guidelines for organizing various events during different festivals. As per the guidelines, the organizers will have to submit an affidavit and request letter for processions, rallies and use of the DJ system, including the details of the content to be played through the DJ system. The organizers of the procession rallies will also have to submit the letter to the concerned department. The new guidelines also directed strict compliance with noise pollution rules. In the application form, the organizers will have to mention the organization's registration number, contact number and the route of the procession.

Violence broke out in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 after a stone-pelting incident at a religious procession. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days. "So far 23 miscreants have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident that happened during the bike rally being taken out on April 2 on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Karauli," Director General of Police M L Lather said at a press conference. (ANI)

