Nagpur: Motorcyclist dies after being hit by unidentified vehicle

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-04-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 22:14 IST
A 42-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle near Eight Mile area in Wadi in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night and the deceased has been identified as Sandip Nagose, who was on his way home in Ambazari Tekdi after work, he said.

Nagose was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the Wadi police station official said.

A case of causing death by negligence as well as rash driving has been registered and efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle and arrest its driver, he said.

