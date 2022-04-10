Ambulance driver dies as rods pierce through him after vehicle hits truck

A 53-year-old ambulance driver was killed when iron rods sticking out of a truck pierced through him after an accident involving the two vehicles on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred near Deolapar village on early Saturday morning. The deceased is identified as Gopalprasad Sarathe, a resident of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. The truck driver was arrested for negligent driving, a police official said. The official said Sarathe couldn't control the speed of the ambulance which hit the truck carrying iron rods and grocery material from behind. A case has been registered, the official added.

