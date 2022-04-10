Ambulance driver dies as rods pierce through him after vehicle hits truck
A 53-year-old ambulance driver was killed when iron rods sticking out of a truck pierced through him after an accident involving the two vehicles on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The official said Sarathe couldnt control the speed of the ambulance which hit the truck carrying iron rods and grocery material from behind.
- Country:
- India
A 53-year-old ambulance driver was killed when iron rods sticking out of a truck pierced through him after an accident involving the two vehicles on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred near Deolapar village on early Saturday morning. The deceased is identified as Gopalprasad Sarathe, a resident of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. The truck driver was arrested for negligent driving, a police official said. The official said Sarathe couldn't control the speed of the ambulance which hit the truck carrying iron rods and grocery material from behind. A case has been registered, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Deolapar village
- Gopalprasad Sarathe
- Seoni
- Nagpur-Jabalpur
- Nagpur
ALSO READ
Bank of Maharashtra bags best bank award from Kerala bankers' body
Maharashtra: Two labourers die while cleaning water tank in Thane
Maharashtra Cong leader Nana Patole attacks Centre over fuel price hike
Nationwide strike has limited impact in Maharashtra
Case registered against Maharashtra ministers for brandishing swords at public event in Mumbai