Ambulance driver dies as rods pierce through him after vehicle hits truck

A 53-year-old ambulance driver was killed when iron rods sticking out of a truck pierced through him after an accident involving the two vehicles on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The official said Sarathe couldnt control the speed of the ambulance which hit the truck carrying iron rods and grocery material from behind.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 53-year-old ambulance driver was killed when iron rods sticking out of a truck pierced through him after an accident involving the two vehicles on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred near Deolapar village on early Saturday morning. The deceased is identified as Gopalprasad Sarathe, a resident of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. The truck driver was arrested for negligent driving, a police official said. The official said Sarathe couldn't control the speed of the ambulance which hit the truck carrying iron rods and grocery material from behind. A case has been registered, the official added.

