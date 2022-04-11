Left Menu

France's hardleft Melenchon: there must be no single vote for Le Pen

French hardleft candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon called on his supporters not to vote for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election on April 24. "We know for whom we will never vote ...you should not support Le Pen ... there must not be one single vote for Le Pen in second round," Melenchon said in a speech to his supporters on Sunday.

Polling firm Ifop estimated that Melenchon would win 20.8% of the first-round votes.

