Powerful blasts heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Mykolaiv - media
Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 02:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 02:11 IST
A series of powerful explosions were heard in Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv and in Mykolaiv, a city near the Black Sea in the southern part of the country, Ukrainian media reported on Sunday.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.
