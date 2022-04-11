Left Menu

Powerful blasts heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Mykolaiv - media

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 02:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 02:11 IST
A series of powerful explosions were heard in Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv and in Mykolaiv, a city near the Black Sea in the southern part of the country, Ukrainian media reported on Sunday.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

