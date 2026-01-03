Left Menu

Clash and Controversy: SP Workers vs. Hindu Activists at Candle March

A clash occurred between Samajwadi Party workers and Hindu activists during a candle march in protest of alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. A Hindu activist, Gaurav Chauhan, was arrested, prompting further protests. Police have tightened security in response to the confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-01-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 01:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A conflict erupted between Samajwadi Party (SP) workers and Hindu activists during a candle march organized by the party. The march, led by district president Zia Choudhary, was held to protest alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

The situation intensified when a clash broke out between the two groups. Consequently, a Hindu activist named Gaurav Chauhan was arrested as a preventive measure, leading to a subsequent protest by Hindu activists who gheraoed the Civil Lines police station.

Zia Choudhary accused Chauhan of attacking SP workers during their peaceful march. To maintain order, police have reinforced security across sensitive areas of the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

